Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 1989 - 1991
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Illkirch graffenstaden
Plus Analyste que Programeur1991 - 1993
-
I.c.l. Institut Commercial Lyonnais- Lyon
Option Management en Communication Commerciale... vive la Pub1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
PATES CHIRON CROIX DE SAVOIE - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Chambery 1994 - 1996
-
Parc Expo Mulhouse - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Mulhouse 1997 - 1999
-
Supermarché Match - Chef de Rayon (Commercial)- Mulhouse 2000 - 2000
-
SPECTOR - Responsable informatique et pôle numérique (Informatique)- Munster 2000 - 2005
-
ADITEC- Munster 2005 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
44eme Regiment De Transmission- Mutzig
à la trésorerie1996 - 1996
Parcours club
-
Table Ronde Française - Membre Actif- Mulhouse
TR 642001 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre GREVILLIOT
-
Vit à :
MULHOUSE, France
-
Né le :
21 sept. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour les Étanches à Facebook il y a copains d'avant. Alors j'ai une page ici.... mais essayez donc sur Fb c'est plus vivant. sinon essayez mon nom@gmail.com pour me joindre ça me fait tjrs plaisir.
Profession :
Gérant d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1