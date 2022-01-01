Alexandre GREVILLIOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Pour les Étanches à Facebook il y a copains d'avant. Alors j'ai une page ici.... mais essayez donc sur Fb c'est plus vivant. sinon essayez mon nom@gmail.com pour me joindre ça me fait tjrs plaisir.

  • Profession :

    Gérant d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :