Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Bruno (Evian Les Bains)- Evian les bains 1980 - 1983
Collège Saint-joseph- Thonon les bains 1988 - 1996
Lycée La Versoie- Thonon les bains 1996 - 1997
IUT GEA- Villeurbanne 1997 - 1998
Parcours club
FC ANTHY SPORTS- Anthy sur leman
footballeur1983 - 2008
Parcours militaire
7°rmat- Saint egreve 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Léman Courses Transport - Livreur (Autre)- Bons en chablais 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandre LACROIX
Vit à :
ANTHY SUR LEMAN, France
Né en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur livreur
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
