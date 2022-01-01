Alexandre MARCADAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Marcadal  - Vente au comptoir (Commercial)

     -  Lyon 1973 - 1976

  • Dupont Sanitaire Chauffage  - Vente au comptoir (Commercial)

     -  Lyon 1976 - 1977

  • Repelec  - Adjoint directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lyon 1978 - 1981

  • Boilabeille  - Achat/production (Administratif)

     -  Amberieux en dombes 1981 - 1986

  • Relux Luminaires  - RÃ©ception clientÃ©le Ã  l'entreprise (Commercial)

     -  Reyrieux 1986 - 1988

  • SNT  - Commercial Rhone Alpes (Commercial)

     -  La queue en brie 1988 - 1997

  • ANT  - Commercial Rhone Alpes (Commercial)

     -  Nantes 1998 - 2000

  • Stm France  - Responsable de l'agence (Commercial)

     -  Chassieu 2000 - 2008

  • Retraité

     -  France 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alexandre MARCADAL

  • Vit Ã  :

    CLEON D'ANDRAN 26450, France

  • NÃ© le :

    20 sept. 1949 (72 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

