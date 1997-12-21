Alexandre PÉPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON- Sotteville les rouen 2000 - 2008
-
Collège Jean Zay- Sotteville les rouen 2008 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
Cfa Lanfry Formation Cap Peintre En Batiment- Rouen 2013 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre PÉPIN
-
Vit à :
SOTTEVILLE-LÈS-ROUEN, France
-
Né le :
21 déc. 1997 (24 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Alexandre PÉPIN a ajouté Collège Jean Zay à son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandre PÉPIN a ajouté Cfa Lanfry Formation Cap Peintre En Batiment à son parcours professionnel
-
Alexandre PÉPIN a ajouté ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON à son parcours scolaire