Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Lucien Cornet (Sens)- Sens 1981 - 1986
-
Collège Montpezat- Sens 1986 - 1988
-
Collège Thénard- Sens 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Polyvalent Régional- Sens 1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Général Romain Rolland Sens- Sens 1990 - 1993
-
Université De Bourgogne : Dijon- Dijon 1993 - 1995
-
Iut D'orléans- Orleans 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre POINSOT
-
Vit Ã :
PITHIVIERS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chimiste - Responsable affaires rÃ©glementaires
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
