Alexandre PRÃˆVERAUD DE SONNEVILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Fernand Daguin- Merignac
bep ACC1986 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandre PRÃˆVERAUD DE SONNEVILLE
-
Vit Ã :
LA TESTE DE BUCH, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 mars 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
IndonÃ©sie - Mauritanie - Mexique - Sri Lanka
-
-
-
-
Alexandre PRÃˆVERAUD DE SONNEVILLE a reconnu Alexandre PRÃˆVERAUD DE SONNEVILLE sur la photo 4éme 4
-
-
-
-
Alexandre PRÃˆVERAUD DE SONNEVILLE a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo saison 2014