Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Aux Lazaristes- Lyon 1993 - 2001
Faculté De Medecine Lyon Nord- Lyon 2001 - 2003
Faculté De Pharmacie De Lyon- Lyon 2003 - 2004
Institut Supérieur D'optique De Lyon- Lyon 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Optic 2000 Razy - Opticien (Commercial)- Lyon 2004 - 2006
Atol Brossard- Villeurbanne 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandre ROBERT
Vit à :
LYON, France
Né le :
27 avril 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Opticien