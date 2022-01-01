Alexandre ROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexandre ROY

  • Vit à :

    BORDEAUX, France

  • Né le :

    9 juin 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages