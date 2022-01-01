Alexandre ROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc Saint-romain- Blaye 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel De L'estuaire- Blaye 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Philadelphe De Gerde- Pessac 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Unviersité Bordeaux 3 - Responsable salle informatique- Talence 2002 - 2004
-
Tiscali/alice/free - Hotliner- Bordeaux 2006 - 2006
-
SUPPORTER - Technicien support informatique- Cestas 2007 - 2007
-
Tiscali/alice/free - Hotliner- Bordeaux 2007 - 2008
-
Amanxis - Ouvrier- Cestas 2009 - 2009
-
Tessi Technologies - Technicien informatique- Bordeaux 2011 - 2012
-
Edf - Electricité De France - Technicen informatique (Informatique)- BLAYE 2012 - 2012
-
SCC - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Bruges 2013 - 2013
-
CIS VALLEY - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Bruges 2014 - 2014
-
PROSERVIA - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Bordeaux 2014 - 2020
-
Osiatis - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandre ROY
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Né le :
9 juin 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
