Alexandre VERHAEGHE
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Tourcoing 1984 - 1989
Collège De L'europe- Tourcoing 1989 - 1991
Collège Robert Schumann- Halluin 1991 - 1992
LEP ST EXUPERY- Halluin 1992 - 1996
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1996 - 1998
Parcours club
ETOILE CYCLISTE- Tourcoing 1989 - 1990
US RONCQ CYCLISME- Roncq 1990 - 1997
Club Cyclisme Halluin- Halluin 1997 - 1998
Ogs Cyclisme- Grande synthe 1998 - 2004
US RONCQ CYCLOTOURISME- Roncq 2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Arp (59200)- Tourcoing 1998 - 2001
DOCUMENTIS VECTAMAIL- Roubaix 2001 - 2007
VECTAMAIL- Villeneuve d'ascq 2001 - 2007
RESOLUTIONS- Lille 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Alexandre VERHAEGHE
Vit à :
RONCQ, France
Né le :
1 avril 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
