Alexandrine BLAVET (MILLAN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- Hericourt 1979 - 1983
-
LYCEE ROOSEVELT- Belfort 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Besancon 1985 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Guides Et Scouts D'europe Montbeliard- Montbeliard 1980 - 1984
-
Guides Et Scouts D'europe- Besancon 1986 - 1990
-
Fédération Du Scoutisme Européen- Vannes 1995 - 1998
-
Scouts D'europe- Saint maurice 1998 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Victor Hugo - Ã©lÃ¨ve en terminale C (Autre)- Besancon 1985 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexandrine BLAVET (MILLAN)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT JEAN LE BLANC, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello
mariée depuis 1992 et nous avons 6 enfants(sophie,matthieu,thomas,grégoire,corentin et faustine)
Profession :
Maman
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
6
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Alexandrine BLAVET (MILLAN) a ajoutÃ© LYCEE ROOSEVELT Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Alexandrine BLAVET (MILLAN) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 11 février