Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame Et Saint Joseph (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1979 - 1987
-
Collège Notre-dame- Romorantin lanthenay 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- Blois
Bac B1991 - 1994
-
François Rabelais- Blois
DEUG Administration Economique et Sociale1994 - 1996
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours
Maîtrise Administration et Gestion d'Entreprises1996 - 1998
-
DESS MARKETING ET PRODUCTION- Orleans
(IAE Orléans)1998 - 1999
-
DEMOS- Paris
Cycle long Etre manager d'un service Marketing2006 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
EDP SCIENCES - Attachée Promotion des Ventes (Marketing)- Les ulis 2000 - 2003
-
Cci De La Nièvre - Chargée de Mission Marketing Territorial (Marketing)- Nevers 2003 - 2006
-
Dicolor Groupe - Développeur Marketing et Communication (Marketing)- Dijon 2006 - 2007
-
Présence Verte - Conseillère Développement Service - Chargée de Com (Autre)- Blois 2008 - 2008
-
CRCI CENTRE - Chargée de Communication (Communication)- Orleans 2008 - 2010
-
SOGECAP- Orleans 2010 - 2011
-
Asso Vins Et Fromages Valençay - Chargée de communication (Communication)- Valencay 2011 - 2020
-
BGE - Conseillère Formatrice (Autre)- Romorantin lanthenay 2020 - 2021
-
En Reconversion Professeur Des écoles- Romorantin lanthenay 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexandrine NORMANT
-
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
-
Née en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1

Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
