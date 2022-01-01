RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à HyèresLe résultat du brevet à Hyères
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SIMIANE COLLONGUE- Simiane collongue 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Gustave Roux (Anc Collège Des Rougières)- Hyeres 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Jean Aicard- Hyeres 2000 - 2003
-
Ifsi De Toulon-hyères- Toulon 2003 - 2007
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE TOULON- La garde 2004 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alexia BONICEL (LAVOUÉ)
-
Vit à :
HYERES, France
-
Née le :
17 avril 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Alexia BONICEL (LAVOUÉ) a ajouté INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE TOULON à son parcours scolaire