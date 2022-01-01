Alexis ADRIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Librairie Jacques Amyot  - Vendeur (Autre)

     -  Melun 1998 - 1999

  • Azellis Nazelles Négron  - Technicien Informatique (Informatique)

     -  Nazelles negron 2004 - 2007

  • FEPP  - Technicien Informatique (Informatique)

     -  Nazelles negron 2007 - 2009

  • Apx  - Technicien ItinÃ©rant (Informatique)

     -  Rungis 2009 - 2012

  • Spie Ics  - Technicien Projet Migration (Informatique)

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    Mission chez TOTAL au HAVRE

    2011 - 2012

  • Spie Ics  - Adjoint Chef de Projet Informatique / Responsable SAV (Informatique)

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    Mission chez MMA au MANS

    2012 - 2013

  • SPIE ICS  - Technicien ItinÃ©rant (Informatique)

     -  La chapelle sur erdre 2013 - 2015

  • SPIE ICS  - Chef de Projet Migration (Informatique)

     -  La chapelle sur erdre

    Mission au CHU de BREST

    2015 - 2016

  • PROSERVIA  - COORDINATEUR / CHEF DE PROJET (Autre)

     -  Rennes 2016 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alexis ADRIEN

  • NÃ© le :

    11 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :