Alexis ADRIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint-georges- Amboise 1985 - 1989
-
Collège André Malraux- Amboise 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Saint-françois De Sales- Gien 1991 - 1991
-
Collège Sainte-clotilde- Amboise 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Grandmont- Tours 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Amboise 1994 - 1998
-
Cfa De La Librairie Papeterie De Détail- Paris 1999 - 2000
-
CESI- Orleans 2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Librairie Jacques Amyot - Vendeur (Autre)- Melun 1998 - 1999
-
Azellis Nazelles Négron - Technicien Informatique (Informatique)- Nazelles negron 2004 - 2007
-
FEPP - Technicien Informatique (Informatique)- Nazelles negron 2007 - 2009
-
Apx - Technicien ItinÃ©rant (Informatique)- Rungis 2009 - 2012
-
Spie Ics - Technicien Projet Migration (Informatique)- La chapelle sur erdre
Mission chez TOTAL au HAVRE2011 - 2012
-
Spie Ics - Adjoint Chef de Projet Informatique / Responsable SAV (Informatique)- La chapelle sur erdre
Mission chez MMA au MANS2012 - 2013
-
SPIE ICS - Technicien ItinÃ©rant (Informatique)- La chapelle sur erdre 2013 - 2015
-
SPIE ICS - Chef de Projet Migration (Informatique)- La chapelle sur erdre
Mission au CHU de BREST2015 - 2016
-
PROSERVIA - COORDINATEUR / CHEF DE PROJET (Autre)- Rennes 2016 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Regiment+de+tirailleur- Epinal 1998 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Alexis ADRIEN
-
-
NÃ© le :
11 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Burkina Faso - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Gambie - Ghana - Irlande - Italie - Mali - Maroc - Mauritanie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tunisie
-
-
-
-
Alexis ADRIEN a ajoutÃ© SPIE ICS Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Alexis ADRIEN a ajoutÃ© SPIE ICS Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Alexis ADRIEN a ajoutÃ© PROSERVIA Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Alexis ADRIEN a ajoutÃ© PROSERVIA Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Alexis ADRIEN a reconnu Aline DARDEAU (JOGUET) sur la photo 3ème A
-
Alexis ADRIEN a reconnu Steve GOURDON sur la photo 3ème A
-
Alexis ADRIEN a reconnu Alexis GUILBAUD-ADRIEN sur la photo 3ème A
-
Alexis ADRIEN a reconnu Alexis GUILBAUD-ADRIEN sur la photo Première S
-
Alexis ADRIEN a reconnu Alexis GUILBAUD-ADRIEN sur la photo Terminale S