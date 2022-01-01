Alexis BALET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Alexis BALET

  • Vit à :

    JARVILLE LA MALGRANGE, France

  • Né en :

    1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur Informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :