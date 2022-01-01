Alexis GOEMAERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Clinitex  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Croix 2004 - 2012

  • Clinitex  - Responsable exploitation (Technique)

     -  Croix 2012 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Alexis GOEMAERE

  • Vit Ã  :

    ARMENTIERES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    19 dÃ©c. 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    N'hesitez pas a me contacter si nous nous connaissons !!

  • Profession :

    Responsable exploitation

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :