Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE CHARNAY- Charnay 1986 - 1993
Collège Alexis Kandelaft- Chazay d'azergues 1993 - 1997
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1997 - 2000
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 2000 - 2001
IUP SCIENCES DE GESTION DE LYON III- Lyon 2001 - 2003
Lyon 3 - Dess- Lyon 2003 - 2005
Parcours club
UNION SPORTIVE AZERGOISE- Chazay d'azergues 1993 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
GROUPE FRUCTA PARTNER - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Limas 2005 - 2009
Password (Ans Informatique) - Chargé ADV/Achats (Administratif)- Limonest 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Aline ROBERT (MACHON)
Vit à :
FRANS, France
Née en :
1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable administration commerciale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2