Alpha Saliou CAMARA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GRANDCLEMENT- Vaulx en velin 1981 - 1986
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE GRANDCLEMENT- Vaulx en velin 1981 - maintenant
-
Collège- Charvieu chavagneux 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée La Pléiade- Pont de cheruy 1993 - 1994
-
LES CANUTS- Vaulx en velin 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Pierre Brossolette- Villeurbanne 1996 - 1998
-
Université Lyon Ii Louis Lumière- Bron 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
CSSI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2002 - 2004
-
CSSI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Fontaine 2004 - 2005
-
CSSI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bron 2005 - 2006
-
Cssi - Communication Et Systèmes - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le plessis robinson 2006 - 2007
-
Ex Cssi-british Telecommunication - Informaticien (Informatique)- Robinson 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Alpha Saliou CAMARA
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
13 mai 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur réseau
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Arabie Saoudite - Chine - Inde - Thaïlande