Amandine DUPLESSY (BUCHIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BILINGUE WEST POINT- Lyon 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Saint-jean- Perpignan 1990 - 1993
-
BELLEVUE- Lyon 1993 - 1994
-
Annexe Du Lycée Des Chartreux- Lyon 1994 - 1997
-
Institut De Recherche Et D'action Commerciale- Villeurbanne 1998 - 2000
-
ESDES- Lyon 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Lamy Lexel Avocats Associés- Lyon 2003 - 2003
-
ANATOME LYON- Lyon 2004 - 2004
-
France 3 (France Télévisions)- LYON 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Amandine DUPLESSY (BUCHIN)
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née le :
23 mai 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ETUDIANTE
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible