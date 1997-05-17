Amandine GABILIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Claire (Le Lion D Angers)- Le lion d'angers 2001 - 2002
-
Collège Val D'oudon- Le lion d'angers 2008 - 2009
-
Collège Georges Gironde- Segre 2009 - 2012
-
LEP LA ROSERAIE- Angers 2013 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Amandine GABILIER
-
Vit à :
BEL AIR DE COMBRÉE, France
-
Née le :
17 mai 1997 (25 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Amandine GABILIER a ajouté LEP LA ROSERAIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Amandine GABILIER a ajouté Collège Georges Gironde à son parcours scolaire
-
Amandine GABILIER a ajouté Collège Val D'oudon à son parcours scolaire
-
Amandine GABILIER a ajouté Ecole Sainte Claire (Le Lion D Angers) à son parcours scolaire