Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE INSTITUTION NOTRE DAME DE SION- Strasbourg 1976 - 1983
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Strasbourg 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Strasbourg 1987 - 1991
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 1991 - 1994
-
Iup Génie Mathématique Et Informatique Montpellier 2- Montpellier 1994 - 1997
-
ESSI- Sophia antipolis 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
VLSI TECHNOLOGY- Sophia antipolis 1998 - 1999
-
Atos Origin (Atos)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 1999 - 2000
-
TREMA LABORATORIES- Sophia antipolis 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Amelie GUILLAUME
-
Vit à :
ASNIERES SUR SEINE, France
-
Née le :
3 févr. 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultante en informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - États-Unis - France - Indonésie - Irlande - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Tchéquie