Amelie ROSENBERG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Clichy sous bois 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Louise Michel- Clichy sous bois 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Alfred Nobel- Clichy sous bois 1996 - 1997
-
Lycée Georges De La Tour- Nancy 1997 - 1998
Parcours club
-
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE CHERBOURGEOISE- Cherbourg 2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Asam Cherbourg - Employée (Autre)- Cherbourg
animatrice socio-culturelle2001 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Amelie ROSENBERG
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous vous me reconnaissez moi et mes fautes d'orthographes?
alors n'estitez pas a me faire un pti'koukou ;)
Profession :
Monitrice de plongée/etudiante en osteopathie
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible