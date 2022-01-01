Amelie ROSENBERG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Asam Cherbourg  - Employée (Autre)

     -  Cherbourg

    animatrice socio-culturelle

    2001 - 2002

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous vous me reconnaissez moi et mes fautes d'orthographes?
    alors n'estitez pas a me faire un pti'koukou ;)

  • Profession :

    Monitrice de plongée/etudiante en osteopathie

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages