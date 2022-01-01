Andre LOUIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Mansard (Longwy)- Longwy
ANCIENNEMENT APPELEE PORTE DE FRANCE1933 - 1939
-
COLLEGE ALFRED MEZIERES- Longwy 1941 - 1944
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF - Cadre (Administratif)- METZ
CHEF DE GARE PRINCIPA LONGWY1944 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
5ème Genie- Versailles
Classes a la 3° Cie Muté à la 9° Cie Centre mobilisateur1947 - 1948
Parcours club
-
UAICF- Longuyon
VICE PRESIDENT ET TRESORIER1970 - maintenant
-
Es Longuyon- Longuyon 1978 - 1986
-
OFFICE DE TOURISME- Longuyon
TRESORIER DE L OFFICE1980 - 2008
-
VOLLEY BALL- Longuyon
PRESIDENT DU CLUB1980 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Andre LOUIS
-
Vit à :
LONGUYON, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1927 (95 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT A TOUS LES COPAINS
Profession :
RETRAITE SNCF
Mes goûts et passions
