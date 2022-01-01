André MAHUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LYCEE CHANZY- Sainte menehould 1949 - 1955
-
Lyçée Chanzy- Sainte menehould 1949 - 1955
Parcours club
-
SPORTING CLUB MENEHOULDIEN- Sainte menehould 1954 - 1960
Parcours entreprise
-
Lancelot - Technicien (Technique)- Sainte menehould
Conducteur de travaux Projeteur en constructions métalliques1955 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
Caserne Génie- Hussein dey 1957 - 1959
-
19éme Rgt- Hussein dey 1957 - 1959
-
19° Régiment Du Génie- Hussein dey 1957 - 1959
-
19 Régiment Du Génie- Alger
Instructeur radio à Hussein Dey S/officier radio 2éme BG à Ouargla1957 - 1959
-
19em Régiment Du Génie- Ouargla 1959 - 1959
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :André MAHUET
-
Vit à :
SAINTE MENEHOULD, France
-
Né le :
15 juil. 1937 (86 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 grands enfants, 5 petits enfants.
Résidant toujours dans la marne
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
