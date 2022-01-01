André MAHUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Lancelot  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Sainte menehould

    Conducteur de travaux Projeteur en constructions métalliques

    1955 - 1976

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    André MAHUET

  • Vit à :

    SAINTE MENEHOULD, France

  • Né le :

    15 juil. 1937 (86 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 3 grands enfants, 5 petits enfants.
    Résidant toujours dans la marne

  • Profession :

    Retraité

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :