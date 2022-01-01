Andréa PARZI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ALAIN JACQUES- Ailly le haut clocher 1997 - 1998
-
ALAIN JACQUES- Ailly le haut clocher 1998 - 1999
-
ALAIN JACQUES- Ailly le haut clocher 1999 - 2000
-
ALAIN JACQUES- Ailly le haut clocher 2000 - 2001
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 2001 - 2002
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 2002 - 2003
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 2003 - 2004
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 2004 - 2005
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 2005 - 2005
-
Lycée Professionnel Boucher De Perthe- Abbeville 2007 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Andréa PARZI
-
Vit à :
YAUCOURT BUSSUS, France
-
Née le :
16 mars 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible