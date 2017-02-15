Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • HERBELIN  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Dieppe

    Apprentissage

    2002 - 2004

  • SAINT GOBAIN ABRASIVES  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Conflans sainte honorine

    Apprentissage

    2004 - 2006

  • Manitou  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  ANCENIS 2006 - 2008

  • PAULSTRA SNC  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Segre 2008 - 2012

  • PAULSTRA HUTCHINSON  - Coordinatrice paie (Ressources humaines)

     -  Segre 2013 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    AngÃ©line RENAULT

  • Vit Ã  :

    POUANCE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    1 mars 1984 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Coordinatrice paie

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :