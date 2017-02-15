RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã OmbrÃ©e d'Anjou dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Notre Dame Du Bec)- Notre dame du bec 1990 - 1993
ECOLE SAINT ROCH- Le havre 1993 - 1994
ECOLE GABRIEL BOURGEOIS- Breteuil 1994 - 1995
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Notre dame de bondeville 1995 - 1996
Collège Alain- Maromme 1996 - 2000
Lycée Jehan Ango- Dieppe 1999 - 2000
Lycée Du Golf- Dieppe
BAC Professionnel ComptabilitÃ©2000 - 2004
ESCIA- Pontoise
BTS ComptabilitÃ© et Gestion des Organisations2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
HERBELIN - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Dieppe
Apprentissage2002 - 2004
SAINT GOBAIN ABRASIVES - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Conflans sainte honorine
Apprentissage2004 - 2006
Manitou - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- ANCENIS 2006 - 2008
PAULSTRA SNC - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Segre 2008 - 2012
PAULSTRA HUTCHINSON - Coordinatrice paie (Ressources humaines)- Segre 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :AngÃ©line RENAULT
Vit Ã :
POUANCE, France
NÃ©e le :
1 mars 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Coordinatrice paie
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰gypte - IndonÃ©sie - Mexique - ThaÃ¯lande
