Angeline VALSESIA (NORMAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Michel (Annonay)- Annonay 1991 - 1999
-
Collège Notre-dame- Annonay 1999 - 2004
-
Lycée Polyvalent Privé Saint-denis- Annonay 2004 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Angeline VALSESIA (NORMAND)
-
Vit à :
ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE, France
-
Née le :
31 oct. 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Angeline VALSESIA (NORMAND) a ajouté Lycée Polyvalent Privé Saint-denis à son parcours scolaire
-
Angeline VALSESIA (NORMAND) a ajouté Collège Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Angeline VALSESIA (NORMAND) a ajouté Ecole Saint Michel (Annonay) à son parcours scolaire