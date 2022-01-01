Angélique APPAVOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES TERRASSES- Cergy 1985 - 1985
ECOLE LA LANTERNE- Cergy 1985 - 1992
ECOLE DES GENOTTES- Cergy 1985 - 1992
Collège Gérard Philipe- Cergy 1992 - 1996
Lycée Galilée- Cergy 1996 - 1999
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Cergy 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
FORTIS ASSURANCES - Commerciale (Commercial)- Paris 2001 - 2002
Degriftour / Lastminute.com - Commerciale (Commercial)- Cergy 2002 - 2002
CARGLASS FRANCE - Commerciale (Commercial)- Puteaux 2003 - 2004
Azlan France - Commerciale (Commercial)- Rueil malmaison 2004 - 2006
RAILTECH INTERNATIONAL - Commerciale (Commercial)- Gennevilliers 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Angélique APPAVOU
Vit à :
ASNIERES SUR SEINE, France
Née le :
22 juil. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous! Ce site ne nous rajeunis pas...;-)
Profession :
Assistante commerciale
Situation familiale :
en union libre