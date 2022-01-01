Anne-Catherine BLOT DUPUY (BLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DUCHESSE ANNE APPLICATION- Rennes 1979 - 1986
-
Institution Immaculée Conception- Rennes 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Emile Zola- Rennes 1991 - 1994
-
A.d.e.r.e. Institut De Formation En Ergotherapie- Paris 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
CHU RENNES PONTCHAILLOU- Rennes 1998 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
FENICAT- Bruz
Cavalier1998 - 2004
-
Ecuries Du Mas De La Corbière- Goven
Cavalier2000 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anne-Catherine BLOT DUPUY (BLOT)
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Née le :
17 janv. 1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ergotherapeute
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
