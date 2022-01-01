Anne LIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean Monnet (Saint Germain)- Saint germain 1978 - 1984
Ecole Les Condamines (Buellas)- Buellas 1984 - 1985
Collège Les Côtes- Peronnas 1985 - 1990
Lycée Edgar Quinet- Bourg en bresse 1990 - 1993
TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE- Chalon sur saone 1993 - 1995
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 1996 - 1997
Parcours club
CA DEMEJAZZ- Saint denis les bourg 1986 - 1992
LES VIOLETTES BRESSANES- Bourg en bresse 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Groupe Shiever Distribution - Approvisionneur (Commercial)- Avallon 1995 - 1996
Carrefour - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- REIMS 1998 - 2000
Carrefour - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)- BRIVE LA GAILLARDE 2000 - 2002
Carrefour - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- SARAN 2002 - 2005
EMC CASINO - Responsable assortiment (Autre)- Croissy beaubourg 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Anne LIGNY
Vit à :
COULOMMES, France
Née le :
21 sept. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable assortiment
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1