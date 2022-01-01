Anne LIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Groupe Shiever Distribution  - Approvisionneur (Commercial)

     -  Avallon 1995 - 1996

  • Carrefour  - Chef de rayon (Commercial)

     -  REIMS 1998 - 2000

  • Carrefour  - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)

     -  BRIVE LA GAILLARDE 2000 - 2002

  • Carrefour  - Chef de rayon (Commercial)

     -  SARAN 2002 - 2005

  • EMC CASINO  - Responsable assortiment (Autre)

     -  Croissy beaubourg 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Anne LIGNY

  • Vit à :

    COULOMMES, France

  • Née le :

    21 sept. 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable assortiment

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

