Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Gaston Roupnel (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin
primaire1981 - 1985
-
Ecole Gaston Roupnel (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin
maternelle1985 - 1990
-
COLLEGE LA CHAMPAGNE- Gevrey chambertin 1989 - 1993
-
STEPHEN LIEGEARD- Brochon 1993 - 1997
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Beaune 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Hopital D'enfant Chu Dijon - IDE (Autre)- Dijon 2000 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anne MOILLERON
-
Vit à :
DIJON, France
-
Née le :
18 mai 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmiere
Mes goûts et passions
