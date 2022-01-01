RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Belfort
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Première Armée- Belfort 1967 - 1970
Rue De Châteaudun- Belfort 1970 - 1974
Lycée Technique D'etat- Belfort 1974 - 1978
ENT- Noisy le grand 2001 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
Cfa- Belfort 1978 - 1979
Alsthom (Alstom) - Programmeuse (Informatique)- BELFORT 1980 - 1998
Alsthom (Alstom)- BELFORT 1981 - 1998
Trésor Public - Agent recouvrement (Finance)- Belfort 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Anne RONCERET (SCHNEBELEN)
Vit à :
BELFORT, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée et j'ai tois enfants
Profession :
Agent de recouvrement
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3