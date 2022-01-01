RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Aloxe-Corton
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
JULES FERRY- Marckolsheim 1977 - 1981
Collège Jean Jacques Waltz- Marckolsheim 1981 - 1985
Lycée Docteur Koeberlé- Selestat 1985 - 1989
Université De Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1990 - 1992
Univerisity Of Rhode Island- Providence 1992 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Young & Rubicam New York - Media Buyer (Marketing)- New york 1994 - 1996
Media Edge - Media Buyer (Marketing)- New york 1996 - 1999
Initiative Media - National Broadcast Supervisor (Marketing)- New york 1999 - 2006
Gm Planwork New York - Associate Media Director (Marketing)- New york 2007 - 2012
Starcom - Media Director (Marketing)- New york 2012 - 2014
Starcom New York - VP Media Director Investment & Activation (Marketing)- New york 2014 - 2016
Prodigious Costa Rica - VP Media Delivery, Latin America (Marketing)- San jose 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Anne SAS (OCULY)
Vit à :
MARCKOLSHEIM, France
Né le :
23 juil. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
