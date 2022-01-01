Anne-Sophie GUILBAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT MARTIN- Vertou 1987 - 1992
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Vertou 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Saint-blaise- Vertou 1994 - 1997
-
Institut Nantais De L' élite Sportive- Nantes 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 1999 - 2002
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 2002 - 2005
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres- Nantes 2005 - 2007
Parcours club
-
VERTOU BASKET- Vertou 1990 - 1992
-
LA VAILLANTE- Vertou 1992 - 1994
-
Rezé Basket- Reze 1994 - 1997
-
ALPCM- Nantes 1998 - 2004
-
VERTOU BASKET- Vertou 2004 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anne-Sophie GUILBAUD
-
Vit à :
REZE, France
-
Née le :
27 mai 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur des écoles
Mes goûts et passions
