Anne-Sophie MORITZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis enseignante spécialisée dans les écoles de Charente maritime et j'ai 3 enfants: Sybille, Achille et Célestine. Pour ceux qui veulent donner des nouvelles ou en recevoir, n'hésitez pas!!!

  • Profession :

    Professeur des écoles

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :