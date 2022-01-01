Anne-Sophie MORITZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
ECOLE DE DANSE MICHELE DE LA TASTE- Saintes 1978 - 1993
ECOLE FLORENCE PAUMET- Saintes 1978 - 1993
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Saintes 1985 - 1990
ECOLE FLORENCE PAUMET- Saintes 2010 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Saintes)- Saintes 1982 - 1986
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Saintes 1985 - 1991
Jeanne D'arc- Saintes 1986 - 1991
Lycée Bellevue- Saintes 1991 - 1995
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1995 - 2000
Cfp L'aubépine- La roche sur yon 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
Ecole Notre Dame - Institutrice (Autre)- La tremblade 2002 - 2002
école Saint Sacrement - Institutrice (Autre)- Aigrefeuille 2004 - 2004
Ecole Sainte Eustelle - Institutrice (Autre)- Ozillac 2004 - 2005
Ecole Sainte Sophie- Saint jean d'angely 2004 - 2004
Ime Les Santons - Institutrice (Autre)- Saintes 2006 - 2006
Ecole Jeanne D'arc - Professeur (Autre)- Saintes 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Anne-Sophie MORITZ
Vit à :
SAINTES, France
Née en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis enseignante spécialisée dans les écoles de Charente maritime et j'ai 3 enfants: Sybille, Achille et Célestine. Pour ceux qui veulent donner des nouvelles ou en recevoir, n'hésitez pas!!!
Profession :
Professeur des écoles
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3