Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CHRU TOURS  - InfirmiÃ¨re

     -  Tours 1985 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Anne TURPAULT

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHAMBRAY-LÃˆS-TOURS, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1961 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    InfirmiÃ¨re

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    Je rÃªve d'y aller :