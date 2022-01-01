Annick ANFRIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA NOUVELLE AMSTERDAM- Elancourt 1974 - 1978
-
Collège L'agiot- Elancourt 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée De La Plaine De Neauphle- Trappes 1982 - 1984
-
LYCEE DE LA HAYE VINCENT VAN GOGH- La haye 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Français Vincent Van Gogh- La haye 1984 - 1985
-
Ecole D'ergothérapie- Montpellier 1986 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER PAUL COSTE FLORET - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Lamalou les bains
Ergothérapeute1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Annick ANFRIE
-
-
Née en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ergothérapeute
Mes goûts et passions
