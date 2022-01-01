Annick DELIÃˆRE (DE SCHRYVER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Rectorat Reims ( Mafpen )  - Technicienne de laboratoire (Autre)

     -  Reims 1987 - 1988

  • Laboratoire Medical Bauchet  - Technicienne de laboratoire (Autre)

     -  Reims 1988 - 1988

  • Cristal-union  - ChargÃ©e de laboratoire (Production)

     -  Bazancourt 1990 - 2007

  • Cristanol  - Responsable laboratoire (Production)

     -  Reims 2007 - 2010

  • Cristanol  - Responsable fabrication ligne Betterave (Production)

     -  Reims 2011 - 2015

  • CRISTANOL  - Responsable de production (Production)

     -  Bazancourt 2015 - maintenant

  • Profession :

    Responsable production

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

