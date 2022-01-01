Annick DELIÃˆRE (DE SCHRYVER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
CLUB NAUTIQUE- Givet 1976 - 1985
FC ISLES SUR SUIPPE- Isles sur suippe 1999 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Vauban- Givet 1978 - 1982
Lycée Sévigné- Charleville mezieres 1982 - 1985
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Reims 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
Rectorat Reims ( Mafpen ) - Technicienne de laboratoire (Autre)- Reims 1987 - 1988
Laboratoire Medical Bauchet - Technicienne de laboratoire (Autre)- Reims 1988 - 1988
Cristal-union - ChargÃ©e de laboratoire (Production)- Bazancourt 1990 - 2007
Cristanol - Responsable laboratoire (Production)- Reims 2007 - 2010
Cristanol - Responsable fabrication ligne Betterave (Production)- Reims 2011 - 2015
CRISTANOL - Responsable de production (Production)- Bazancourt 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Annick DELIÃˆRE (DE SCHRYVER)
Vit Ã :
WARMERIVILLE, France
NÃ©e en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable production
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ViÃªt Nam
