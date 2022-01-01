Annick HERBIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Aisne Auto

     -  Chateau thierry

    gestion de la station essence le week end et location de voiture ça aide quand on est au bahut!!!

    1990 - 1992

  • FRANTOUR PARIS LYON  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    7 ANS DURANT LESQUELS J AI APPRIS LE METIER, MERCI CHEF!

    1993 - 2000

  • E.leclerc Voyages  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  France

    APRES 6 ANS ET UN BEBE LA TRAHISON ET UN LICENCIEMENT DOULOUREUX... NE FAITES PAS CONFIANCE AUX PERSONNES QUE VOUS FORMEZ

    2000 - 2006

  • Cora Voyages  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Soissons

    APPELLEZ MOI CHEF!!!!!!!!

    2008 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • LES MAMANS BENEVOLES

     -  Chateau thierry

    NOUS RECOLTONS DES JOUETS DONT VOS ENFANTS N ONT PLUS BESOIN POUR LES REDISTRIBUER A CEUX QUI N5EN N ONT PAS

    2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Annick HERBIN

  • Vit à :

    CHATEAU THIERRY, France

  • Née en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous,
    allez ! ! ! ! apres quelques années......... n'hésitez pas à me recontacter pour échanger quelques souvenirs Bisous

  • Profession :

    Responsable agence de voyages

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :