Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE- Chezy sur marne 1975 - 1978
-
ECOLE CHRISTIAN CABROL- Chezy sur marne
J ETAIS ENCORE BONNE ELEVE A CETTE EPOQUE1978 - 1983
-
Collège François Truffaut- Charly sur marne
SYMPA1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Jean De La Fontaine- Chateau thierry
AH LES ANNEES LYCEE QUE DE SOUVENIRS !!!!!1986 - 1991
-
ECOLE PRATIQUE DU TOURISME- Le tremblay sur mauldre
UNE SUPER FORMATION1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Aisne Auto- Chateau thierry
gestion de la station essence le week end et location de voiture ça aide quand on est au bahut!!!1990 - 1992
-
FRANTOUR PARIS LYON - Commerciale (Commercial)- Paris
7 ANS DURANT LESQUELS J AI APPRIS LE METIER, MERCI CHEF!1993 - 2000
-
E.leclerc Voyages - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- France
APRES 6 ANS ET UN BEBE LA TRAHISON ET UN LICENCIEMENT DOULOUREUX... NE FAITES PAS CONFIANCE AUX PERSONNES QUE VOUS FORMEZ2000 - 2006
-
Cora Voyages - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Soissons
APPELLEZ MOI CHEF!!!!!!!!2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
LES MAMANS BENEVOLES- Chateau thierry
NOUS RECOLTONS DES JOUETS DONT VOS ENFANTS N ONT PLUS BESOIN POUR LES REDISTRIBUER A CEUX QUI N5EN N ONT PAS2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Annick HERBIN
-
Vit à :
CHATEAU THIERRY, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous,
allez ! ! ! ! apres quelques années......... n'hésitez pas à me recontacter pour échanger quelques souvenirs Bisous
Profession :
Responsable agence de voyages
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Annick HERBIN a reconnu Cathy VASSEUR sur la photo GRANDE SECTION MATERNELLE