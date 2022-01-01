Annie DUFOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Seclin 1990 - 1993
-
ECOLE JULES VERNE- Seclin 1993 - 1995
-
LA MOUCHONNIERE- Seclin 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1999 - 2001
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 2001 - 2005
-
Lille2 Faculté Des Siences Du Sport- Lille 2005 - 2007
-
Sfp Lille2- Lille 2007 - 2009
Parcours club
-
HAUBOURDIN GYM- Haubourdin 1991 - 1998
-
A.g.e (Association De Gymnastique Emmerinoise)- Emmerin 1998 - 2000
-
HANDBALL CLUB- Seclin 1999 - maintenant
-
Le Ping Pour Prétexte- Seclin 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Annie DUFOUR
-
Vit à :
SECLIN, France
-
Née en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,...hihi
Profession :
Animatrice
Mes goûts et passions
