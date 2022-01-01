Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (75013)- Paris 1966 - 1970
-
Collège Patay- Paris 1971 - 1975
-
Collège Rue Clerc- Paris 1975 - 1977
-
ECOLE DES DIACONESSES- Paris 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
HAD BAGNOLET - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Bagnolet 1978 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT)
-
Vit Ã :
ROQUEBRUNE-SUR-ARGENS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a ceux qui ont croisés mon chemin et j'aurai plaisir de vous retrouver
Profession :
Gerante de societe medical
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Slovaquie - Suisse - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a reconnu Nelly LABORIE sur la photo 3emeC
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a reconnu Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) sur la photo 3emeC
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : 3 petits enfants que du bonheur d'être grand mère
les années passent
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a reconnu Nicola ROSSETTI sur la photo CM2
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a reconnu Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) sur la photo college patay classe 3 eme paris 13 eme
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a reconnu Catherine DEHAIS sur la photo college patay classe 3 eme paris 13 eme
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a reconnu Sylvie PICARD sur la photo college patay classe 3 eme paris 13 eme
-
Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) a reconnu Annie SELLAH (LAMBERT) sur la photo college patay classe 3 eme paris 13 eme