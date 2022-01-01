Anthony CARRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Lorient 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Sainte-thérèse- Lorient 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Lorient
STI Electrotechnique1994 - 1999
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur
BAC STT Compabilité et Gestion des Organisations2000 - 2002
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur
Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations2002 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anthony CARRE
-
Vit à :
HENNEBONT, France
-
Né en :
1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible