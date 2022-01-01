Anthony CHAMPIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Alphonse Daudet (Dange Saint Romain)- Dange saint romain 1981 - 1989
-
Collège Bellevue- Dange saint romain 1989 - 1994
-
LPA JEAN MARIE BOULOUX- Montmorillon 1994 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
JOUFFRAY DRILLAUD - Manutentionnaire (Autre)- Cisse 2001 - 2001
-
FRANCE CHAMPIGNON - Cadre agent technique- Thouars 2001 - 2010
-
BIOMAR - Chef d'équipe (Production)- Nersac 2010 - 2013
-
Elle & Vire- Claix 2014 - 2019
-
Saft(Nersac) - Responsable atelier (Production)- Nersac 2019 - 2020
-
CARTI MEUBLES - Responsable production (Production)- Villejesus 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anthony CHAMPIGNY
-
Vit à :
SAINT SIMEUX, France
-
Né le :
15 mai 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous.
Profession :
Responsable de production
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
Anthony CHAMPIGNY a ajouté CARTI MEUBLES à son parcours professionnel
-
Anthony CHAMPIGNY a ajouté Saft(Nersac) à son parcours professionnel
-
Anthony CHAMPIGNY a ajouté Elle & Vire à son parcours professionnel
-