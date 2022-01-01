Anthony FISICARO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Condi Services - Responsable des opérations (Autre)- Mouvaux 1993 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
FC LINSELLES- Linselles 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anthony FISICARO
-
Vit à :
LINSELLES, France
-
Né le :
12 juin 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable des operations
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2