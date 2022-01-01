Anthony GROSBETY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Du Mazelot- Anglure 1992 - 1997
LP LES LOMBARDS- Troyes 1997 - 2000
Lycée Professionnel Denis Diderot- Bavilliers 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
A2s Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- Brie comte robert 2002 - 2003
CLIENTLOGIC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Troyes 2004 - 2005
Lycée Marie De Champagne - Webmaster (Informatique)- Troyes 2005 - maintenant
CITE SCOLAIRE FONTAINE DU VE - Technicien Informatique (Technique)- Sezanne 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Anthony GROSBETY
Vit à :
MARCILLY SUR SEINE, France
Né le :
17 mars 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Webmaster - Technicien Informatique
Mes goûts et passions
