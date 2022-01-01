Anthony QUINTIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Maternelle Victor Hugo- La ferte bernard 1985 - 1988
Ecole Marcel Pagnol (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1988 - 1992
Ecole Victor Hugo (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1992 - 1996
Collège Val D'huine- La ferte bernard 1996 - 1999
Parcours militaire
58 Ra Douai- Douai 2001 - 2002
57°ra Bitche- Bitche 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
FACONNAGE DU PERCHE - Conducteur de machine (Production)- La ferte bernard 2005 - 2009
Cristalpack- La ferte bernard 2009 - 2010
ELIOPACK - Imprimeur pharmaceutique (Production)- La ferte bernard 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Anthony QUINTIL
Vit à :
LAVARÉ, France
Né le :
19 août 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bjr à tts! le temps passe et on change !!!Mon Facebook quintil Anthony. Car je suis peut sur se site aux plaisir de ce parle biz
Profession :
Conducteur Flexo
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
