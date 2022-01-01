Anthony QUINTIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FACONNAGE DU PERCHE  - Conducteur de machine (Production)

     -  La ferte bernard 2005 - 2009

  • Cristalpack

     -  La ferte bernard 2009 - 2010

  • ELIOPACK  - Imprimeur pharmaceutique (Production)

     -  La ferte bernard 2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Anthony QUINTIL

  • Vit à :

    LAVARÉ, France

  • Né le :

    19 août 1983 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bjr à tts! le temps passe et on change !!!Mon Facebook quintil Anthony. Car je suis peut sur se site aux plaisir de ce parle biz

  • Profession :

    Conducteur Flexo

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :