Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Gest'eco  - Gérant/Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Culoz 2007 - 2008

  • Anthony Rochand  - Social Media Manager Freelance (Communication)

     -  Lyon 2011 - 2015

  • LEW  - CEO Co-Fondateur (Marketing)

     -  Villeurbanne

    Structure de formation et conseil en communication, et marketing digital Créateur de contenus B2B / Influenceur

    2015 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Anthony ROCHAND

  • Vit à :

    LA TOUR DU PIN, France

  • Né le :

    22 mai 1975 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :