Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Jeanne D'arc- Décines 1981 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Marie Curie- Villeurbanne 1991 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
Centre De Selection N°8- Lyon 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Gest'eco - Gérant/Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Culoz 2007 - 2008
-
Anthony Rochand - Social Media Manager Freelance (Communication)- Lyon 2011 - 2015
-
LEW - CEO Co-Fondateur (Marketing)- Villeurbanne
Structure de formation et conseil en communication, et marketing digital Créateur de contenus B2B / Influenceur2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anthony ROCHAND
-
Vit à :
LA TOUR DU PIN, France
-
Né le :
22 mai 1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
