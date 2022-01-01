Anthony TATIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Louis (Le Teil)- Le teil 1985 - 1990
-
Collège La Présentation- Le teil 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Camille Corot- Morestel 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée L'oiselet- Bourgoin jallieu
Compta-Gestion1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Des Eaux Claires- Grenoble
D.E.C.F.2000 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Judo Club Teillois- Le teil 1986 - 1991
-
Tennis Club Teillois- Le teil 1991 - 1995
-
TENNIS CLUB MORESTEL- Morestel 1995 - 1996
-
JORKY BALL- Vignieu 1997 - 2002
-
Planete Forme Vitalité- Morestel 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Pouget Solami- Arandon 1997 - 1997
-
Sigma Plastique- Veyrins thuellin 1998 - 1998
-
Intermarché Passin Morestel- Passin 1999 - 1999
-
Main Securité Creys Malville- Creys mepieu 1999 - 2002
-
Cle (Comptoir Lyonnais D'electricité) - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Lyon 2002 - 2006
-
MECATISS - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Morestel 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Anthony TATIN
-
Vit à :
LHUIS, France
-
Né le :
5 déc. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Petit bonjour à tout ceux qui me connaissent =)
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2