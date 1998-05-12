Antoine ABROUSSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SIDR- Le tampon 2001 - 2009
-
Collége Marthe Robin- Le tampon 2009 - 2013
-
ROLAND GARROS- Le tampon 2013 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine ABROUSSE
-
Vit à :
LE TAMPON, La Réunion
-
Né le :
12 mai 1998 (23 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Antoine ABROUSSE a ajouté ECOLE SIDR à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine ABROUSSE a ajouté ROLAND GARROS à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine ABROUSSE a ajouté Collége Marthe Robin à son parcours scolaire