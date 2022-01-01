Antoine AUGUSTYN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

  • C Is M Montlucon

     -  Montlucon

    2 Â° compagnie

    1959 - 1959

  • 803° Cos Matériel

     -  Constantine mansourah

    7 Ã©me BMRG route de chenove Ã  DIJON et SMAT Ã  DIJON caserne brunet juillet 1959 Ã  Aout 1960 B.M.M. de Constantine Aout 1960 Ã  Aout 1961

    1960 - 1961

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Antoine AUGUSTYN

  • Vit Ã  :

    37400 AMBOISE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 avril 1939 (83 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :