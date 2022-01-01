Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Dijon dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Antoine BONNOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Antoine BONNOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    DIJON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    19 juin 1978 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages